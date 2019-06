PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull (pix) had expressed his desire to step down as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since December last year.

In a meeting yesterday, with the media, to clear the air and deny various allegations and slander about him stepping down as MACC chief, Mohd Shukri said he only shortened his contract of service as MACC’s Chief Commissioner which was supposed to end on May 17 next year and did not resign or was directed to leave the commission for closing some high profile case, as his accusers had claimed.

“My decision (to shorten the contract) was made sincerely,” he said, adding that he regretted his decision had drawn criticism and slander.

Commenting on his decision to step down as MACC Chief Commissioner in December last year, Mohd Shukri said he did it willingly after learning that Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali’s contract as Immigration director-general (DG) was not renewed.

As such, he said he had to bring Mustafar back to the agency but unfortunately the post of Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation) suitable for Mustafar’s grade Jusa A was already filled.

Mohd Shukri said during in a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he expressed his intention to step down as he had completed his task pertaining to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International as well as the MACC internal problems but Mahathir did not give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer to his request.

He was later informed that Mustafar would lead the National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) and he was also relieved that the placement issue of MACC senior officer had been resolved.

He said he had prepared a letter dated March 6, 2019, to be submitted to Mahathir and in the letter, he informed the Prime Minister that during their earlier meeting on May 14, 2018, that he pledged one year to resolve the 1MDB case, SRC International and MACC internal problems.

“I informed (the Prime Minister) in the letter that my job was completed, the case was completed and brought to court.

“At the same time I also included a long list of other VVIP cases that have been completed and being tried in court,” he said.

Mohd Shukri also revealed in the letter that he had also proposed to shorten his service contract effective May 1, 2019, and nominated two high-ranking MACC officers to Mahathir for consideration as his potential successor.

“I also explained in the letter why I suggested internal officers (as my successor) because they understand the MACC’s duties, so it will be easy for them to continue the MACC’s vision and mission smoothly,” he said.

Mohd Shukri said he brought the letter along when he met with the Prime Minister, together with National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

He said the purposal to bring Abu Kassim along to meet with the Prime Minister was to convince the country’s number one leader to agree to his application.

“Once again, the Prime Minister did not give a yes or no answer so I waited for him to decide, until May 1, still I was not informed of any decision, and I continued to work as usual and received my salary. On June 4, I was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and met with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar, then only I learned that my successor has already been appointed.

Mohd Shukri said his intention to tell the sequence of the incident was to clear the air that his intention to step down as MACC chief was made from the beginning.

“I’m not stepping down or shortening my contract out of the blue, instead I’m just sticking to the agreement made with the Prime Minister (on May 14, 2018),” he said.

Mohd Shukri retired as Deputy Chief of Commissioner (Operation) on July 31, 2016, before returning as MACC Chief Commissioner in May 2018 for a two-year contract. Mohd Shukri, 58, however, decided to shorten his contract which had originally been slated to end on May 17, 2020.

Latheefa Beebi Koya was appointed as Chief Commissioner of the new MACC effective June 1 after Mohd Shukri decided to shorten his contract.

Mohd Shukri said he was relieved that his plan to serve the MACC for a year was already implemented and asked all parties to stop the allegations pertaining to him stepping down as the agency’s chief.

“Let me leave the MACC in peace and spend quality time with my family,” he said, ending a meeting with the media accompanied by his twin children. — Bernama