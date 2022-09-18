Decontrolled truck drivers allowed to use class D licence: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is issuing a special permit to allow drivers of decontrolled trucks with unloaded weight (BTM) exceeding 3,500 kilogrammes (kg) but not more than 4,000 kg, to use just a Class D driving licence.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the special permit, which is effective immediately, was following complaints and difficulties faced by traders and drivers on the issue of having a certain class of driver’s licence when driving such vehicles.

He added that it was to ease the burden and facilitate the affairs of industry players, as well as to boost economic growth through domestic businesses.

“The special permission is also aimed at helping the industry to reduce the cost of doing businesses and making it easier for the industry players to get a valid Class D licence, especially during the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a post on his official Facebook.

He hopes the special permit will help restore and boost Malaysia’s economic growth, which will benefit all Malaysians.

“It will also generate additional job opportunities and achieve the aspiration and objectives of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said.

Wee also reminded that a Class E licence would be needed to drive a decontrolled lorry if the BTM exceeds 4,000 kg. - Bernama