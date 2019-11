KUALA LUMPUR: Almost everyone was dressed in sarees, complete with henna on their hands.

A song from the classic Hindi movie Bobby was playing in the background.

On any other day, it could have been an event to showcase traditional Indian fashion.

However, there was difference – all the more than 70 women who were feted to a scrumptious array of Indian food were cancer survivors.

The get-together in Bangsar yesterday was organised by Pink Unity, a support group for women with cancer.

Pink Unity president Lena Abdullah likened it to a “sisterhood bonding”.

“It’s an achievement for them to see that there is life after cancer,” she told theSun.

Lena said there are now about 600 members in the support group.

One of those at the party was 56-year-old Fuzianna Ibrahim, who was diagnosed with Burkitts Lymphoma four years ago.

She suffered a relapse last year but the bright colours she wore and the enthusiasm she displayed in the dance competition clearly showed that she was taking it in her stride.

“I had a scan in July last year and a ‘small glow’ was found under my right armpit but I’m not undergoing treatment as the doctors can’t detect the cancer cells,” she said.

For now, Fuzianna has “set my mind to heal”.

“I still run, I go to the gym almost every day at the National Cancer Society as there’s a weekly session with other survivors.

“I practise yoga, and I dance.

“My family and friends are wonderful people.

“They are there to support me anytime.”

Fuziana still works as a pharmacist, and is at present raising awareness on lymphoma.

“It is unfortunate that in some cases, patients are misdiagnosed.

“Through my advocacy work, I’m able to share my experience and symptoms through my Facebook page Anna Beats Cancer.”