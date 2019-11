KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who have non-essential needs are advised to defer their travel to Hong Kong following the ongoing demonstrations and protests in some of its districts.

The Foreign Ministry, in a travel notice issued today, said some of the areas in the special administrative region may be affected by the demonstrations and protest, while disruptions to movement and public transportation could take place without notice.

“At this point of time, Malaysian travellers are advised to defer non-essential travel to the affected areas,” it said.

Foreign Ministry also advised Malaysians in Hong Kong to avoid any demonstrations areas and take all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.

“Malaysians are advised to remain vigilant, be aware of surroundings and continue to monitor the latest developments via local news or announcements issued by the local authorities,” it said.

It also advised Malaysians in Hong Kong to register with the Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong SAR via email.

Those requiring consular assistance and services may contact the Consulate General of Malaysia at the Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong SAR at +852 2821 0800 / +852-6900-6390 [WhatsApp/WeChat] after office hour, fax +852 28651628, email mwhongkong@kln.gov.my, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MALAYSIAinHongKongMacao and Twitter https://twitter.com/MYCGHKSAR. — Bernama