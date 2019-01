KUALA LUMPUR: A delivery man who got angry at a lady driver for suddenly stopping her car and then threatening the woman was fined RM2,500, in default two months jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin meted out the fine on Muhamad Suriadi Suieb, 28, who pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation on the woman.

He was charged with committing the offence on a marketing executive, Fairuz Shazana Mohd Amin, 30, at Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara here at 5.15 pm last Jan 16. — Bernama