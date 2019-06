BUKIT MERTAJAM: Other than those outlets making hari raya clothes and ‘kuih’ (cookies), coconut and coconut milk suppliers also have their work cut out for them to ensure supply is enough for Ramadan and the festive season.

KS Coconut Industri Sdn Bhd co-owner, Ridzuan Abdulah, 29, said demand for coconuts and coconut milk would rise during Ramadan and the approaching Aidilfitri and his company had ensued that there would be ample coconut supply to last until after hari raya.

‘’We have also prepared the supply for after hari raya, so there is no problem. A trailer delivers coconuts to my factory eight times a month which doubles during Ramadan and the approaching hari raya. Normally, we use 150 tonnes of coconut a month and this shoots up to 300 tonnes during the festive season.

‘’We will produce 20,000 kg of coconut milk for the festive season,’’ he told Bernama.

Ridzuan, who conducts the business with his partner, Abu Mansor Abdullah, 35, said the company sourced coconut supply from Indonesia because the local coconut supplies were monopolised by the Chinese and Indians.

According to Ridzuan, although the Indonesian coconuts were not as good as local fruits, he would ensure the best quality coconuts and coconut milk to be sold to consumers.

A trailer could carry 28,000 kg or 27,000 coconuts which were sent to his factory in Alma, Bukit Mertajam, he added. — Bernama