KUALA LUMPUR: The name of the candidate proposed to fill the vacant Deputy Inspector-General of Police position is now awaiting consent from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the names of the candidates proposed for the other vacant top brass positions, including Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Director of the Narcotics CID and the Bukit Aman Special Branch director have been sent to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Muhyiddin said the names of the successful candidates will be announced very soon.

“The names have been given to the Prime Minister who will bring it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for consent. That’s the formal practice.”

He was speaking to newsmen at the handing over ceremony for the IGP’s post.

When asked, Muhyiddin said there will be no delays in filling the positions concerned.

“No problems in filling the (senior PDRM) positions as they are all done according to procedure,” he said.

On Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s appointment as the nation’s 12th IGP, Muhyiddin believes the former Special Branch director has what it takes and will assume the role responsibly.

“For the sake of the (police), I hope Abdul Hamid will continue the legacies and excellence from past leaderships and maintain PDRM’s image as a respected force,” he added. - Bernama