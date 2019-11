KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith collapsed and required immediate medical attention in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The incident happened at about 10.30am during Question Time, when Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah was answering a supplementary question raised by Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif (BN-Jempol).

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon called for any parliamentarians who were doctors to help administer first aid before medical help arrived.

Eddin Syazlee (PH-Kuala Pilah) was taken to the Dewan Rakyat clinic in a wheelchair and was seen to be conscious.

According to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Eddin Syazlee will be referred to the National Heart Institute.

“He has a history of heart disease. Eddin did not lose consciousness but complained of chest tightness when he was waiting his turn to take questions. He is in a stable condition now,” Yii, who is a medical doctor, told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said his blood pressure had been stable, but that he was believed to be suffering from exhaustion.

This is the second time an MP has collapsed during a Dewan Rakyat session.

On Oct 21, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman also collapsed while he was delivering his Budget 2020 speech.

Mansor was halfway through his speech when he started slurring his words before collapsing.