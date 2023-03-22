Deputy Minister: Govt has nothing to do with unhealthy programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government based on the Malaysia MADANI concept has nothing to do with the organisation of any programmes deemed unhealthy, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Wilson said the organisation of any programme needs to take into account the diversity of races and religions in the country.

“Malaysia MADANI’s framework is to cover all Malaysians... our government has no such programme like what was said earlier and don’t associate it (the government) with unhealthy programmes,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) who wanted to know the government’s position regarding the organisation of the ‘Thai Hot Guys’ event in the capital on March 30 and asked for the programme to be cancelled.

Yesterday, Ahmad Fadhli who is also the PAS youth leader, on a Facebook post insisted that the programme be cancelled because he described that there is no need to hold such a programme, especially in the month of Ramadan.

On Sunday, a premise in the capital advertised the event on social media which will be featuring several hunky Thai males dressed in female clothing known as (Thai Hot Guys), thus inviting negative reactions from the public.

Answering the original question from Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) who wanted to know the mechanism to turn the MADANI concept into national policy and not just a mere slogan, Wilson said JPM through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) has been actively preparing the draft on developing Malaysia MADANI.

He said it will be used as a reference (blueprint) in formulating a complete policy and strategic plan to achieve the government’s aspirations to defend and empower the target groups while also enhancing competitiveness and strengthening the country’s resilience.

“The formulation of all government policies is based on the strategic core under the Malaysia MADANI framework which includes the three main strategic cores above and is also based on the five main policies which are the Malaysia Plan, annual budget, anti-corruption and governance plan, Syariah goals and sustainable development goals (SDG).

He added that all will be translated through the mobilisation of energy from the involvement of all ministries, departments and agencies in the implementation of Malaysia MADANI projects either in the short, medium or long term, based on the unique and different functions of each ministry. - Bernama