Deputy Works Minister resigns from govt

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh announced today that he had officially resigned from the Cabinet. His resignation took effect immediately.

“I made the wrong political judgement by joining the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government,” he said in a brief press statement.

He also said he should have placed priority in making considerations that the voters of Seri Gading, of which he is MP, had made the choice to vote for a Pakatan Harapan government in the last general election.

“As an early measure to correct this mistake, therefore I resign because I was appointed by the Prime Minister of the PN government,” he said.

Shahruddin, whose party is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), is caught in a leadership tussle between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Earlier, news broke that Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Akramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi have been removed as Penang Bersatu chairman and supreme council member, respectively.