Deranged son stabs mother to death in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A woman died after she was stabbed in the neck by her son, who is believed to be mentally ill.

Sefiah Hamid, 62, was stabbed in the right part of her neck with a kitchen knife at her house in Taman Kampung Padang between 8.30am and 10.30am today.

“The 38-year-old suspect is believed to have placed the body of his mother in a wheelchair and pushed it about 50m from the residence,” Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said at a press conference.

“This caught the attention of fellow residents who then alerted the police. The suspect, who has a record of undergoing psychiatric treatment, was caught by members of the public who saw him stabbing another two victims, before being handed to police.”

Mohamad Noor said the suspect is believed to have stabbed his younger sister in the back and her male friend in the arm.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was living with her son. She was unable to move on her own as she had a broken backbone,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The victim’s body was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan for autopsy while the other two who were injured received treatment at the same hospital.

Mohamad Noor also advised the public not to distribute video and photos of the incident as it is it could undermine investigations and affect the victim’s family.