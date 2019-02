SEREMBAN: A civil servant is in remand for five days beginning today to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribe of RM1,500.

The remand order was issued by Special Remand Court assistant registrar Mas Azmimin Ahmad following an application by Negeri Sembilan MACC investigating officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim.

The 43-year-old suspect, who is despatch rider at the Kuala Pilah District and Land Office, was alleged to have solicited and accepted the bribe as gratification for him to help in the process of changing the names of owners involved in a land sale.

He was arrested at a restaurant in Kuala Pilah at 4.10 pm yesterday. — Bernama