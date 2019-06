KUALA LUMPUR: Hari Raya will not be the same this year for a hostel supervisor because his father has been missing since March.

Fearing the worst, Roslee Hamidi, 36, is seeking assistance from all quarters to help him search for and bring back his father.

Roslee’s father, Hamidi Abdullah, 67, who is a manager in a law firm based in Penang, departed to Kochi, India on March 13.

“The purpose of my father’s visit to India was to resolve a real-estate issue.

“He was accompanied by a real-estate agent. Everything was fine and my father was contactable in the beginning stage,” Roslee told reporters at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department, here today.

However, on March 19, Roslee‘ younger sister received a Whatsapp message from their father claiming that he was being detained by Indian police for a terrorism-related offence.

“The message further added that my father’s passport was also seized by the police in India.

“I subsequently contacted my cousin who is an Indian national for assistance. My cousin contacted the Indian police and was told that there was no such arrest made,” added Roslee.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department chief Datuk Seri Michael Chong said a total of 14 police reports including reports that have been lodged in India were made relating to the incident.

“A person can’t just go missing like that. There should be a reason and we hope both local and Indian police can get to the bottom of this,” he said.