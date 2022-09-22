Details about Najib’s condition can only be furnished in court: DG

PETALING JAYA: Health Ministry cannot divulge any details about former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) health condition unless requested by the court, says health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Noor Hisham said Najib was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment on Sept 12 following a court order due to his unsatisfactory health condition.

“The health ministry has carried out clinical investigations, treatment and monitoring, and the medical report will be submitted to the court (by order of the court).

“In the meantime, the ministry has the responsibility to comply with the ethics of patient confidentiality under the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012).

“Any detailed information pertaining to the patient can only be presented to the court (if requested by the court),“ he said.

The Malaysian Prisons Department had yesterday confirmed that Najib was undergoing treatment and further observation at HRC.