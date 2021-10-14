Developed countries need to increase biodiversity conservation commitment — Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Developed countries need to increase their commitment in the conservation of biodiversity, especially to developing countries, including in the aspect of capacity building, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

Apart from that, he said other aspects included technology transfer and resource mobilisation in line with the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR) and the matter should be translated into the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework that will replace the Aichi Biodiversity Targets.

Takiyuddin also emphasised Malaysia’s commitment in realising the main goal of the Convention on Biological Diversity which is to conserve biological diversity, promote its sustainable use and ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of biological resources.

Among the national initiatives highlighted include Sustainable Forest Management, Greening Malaysia Campaign, Access to Biological Resources and Benefit Sharing Act 2017 as well as financial incentives for biodiversity conservation such as Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) and the REDD Plus Finance Framework (RFF), ” he said.

He said this in a statement at the virtual High Level Segment of the Fifteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (HLS CBD COP15).

According to the statement, the HLS CBD COP15 Meeting is one of the platforms for CBD party countries to voice their views and commitments on biodiversity at the international level.

The CBD is made up of 193 member countries and Malaysia has been a part of the multilateral environmental pact since 1994.

As one of the richest countries in biodiversity, Malaysia’s involvement in the HLS CBD COP15 is significant in voicing the country’s views and stances as well as showing leadership in biodiversity conservation at the international level, Takiyuddin added. — Bernama