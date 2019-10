PETALING JAYA: The nine-day Nine Emperor Gods Festival, which began on Sunday, is turning out to be a colourful affair. Devotees are already making a beeline for the many Taoist temples across the country to seek blessings from the nine deities.

According to Chinese folklore and the teachings of Taoism, these deities are high-ranking star lords who preside over the movements of the planets and decide on matters of mortal life and death.

During the nine days, devotees abstain from consuming meat to purify themselves.

The more daring devotees would indulge in extreme and even dangerous rituals such as walking on stairs of blades, dipping their hands in hot oil and walking barefoot on burning embers.

Leng Eng Tian Nine Emperor Gods Temple committee chairman Chan Kee Oi estimated that about 10,000 devotees would be visiting the temple over the nine days.

“Vegetarian food will be made available for all at breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he told theSun.

He said various activities have also been planned and the public are encouraged to participate.

“The first challenge is to walk the stairs of blades.

“Our temple is famous for having the tallest blade stairs in Malaysia,” the chairman said.

“There are 108 blades for steps,” he said, adding that devotees could take on the challenge every night.

On Oct 6, the eighth day of the ninth month of the lunar calendar, devotees would have the opportunity to test themselves by dipping their hands in hot oil.

“Lastly, there is the ritual walk on fiery coals,” Chan said.

“The coal will be lit and people will be led by a spiritual guide on a walk on the bed of burning embers.

“That will be held on Oct 7, the final day of the festival.”

At the Jinjang South Bei Tian Temple, committee chairman Jimmy Lok said a different approach would be taken this year.

This time, the festival will feature a float that will make a tour of several areas and devotees could pray for a change in their fortunes.

“Our float is known as the most beautiful among all temples in Kuala Lumpur.

“It will begin its rounds on Oct 3,” Lok said.

“We want to do something different every year.

“Otherwise the devotees will get bored if the programme itinerary is the same,” he said.

Lok said the ceremony for devotees to seek to improve their fortunes would feature mediums from Thailand who would go into a trance to seek blessings for them.

This ritual is planned from this Friday to Sunday.