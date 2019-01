KUALA LUMPUR: It was just a sea of people as hundreds of thousands of devotees and visitors thronged Batu Caves and other temples in the country ahead of the Thaipusam festival tomorrow.

While there were those who had come to enjoy and soak in the atmosphere, many had come to offer prayers and prepare for the rituals that would see them carrying the kavadi tomorrow.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus in the month of “Thai” in the Tamil calendar to commemorate the act of Goddess Parvati presenting the vel (lance) to her son Lord Muruga also known as Lord Subramaniam as an embodiment of her shakti or power to vanquish the evil and restore peace and well-being.

At the 233 year-old Sri Subramaniar Temple in Batu Caves, more than 1.6 million Hindu devotees and tourists are expected in the temple, which after some renovations, is sporting a vibrant new look.

A quick Survey by Bernama found that the colourful 272 steps leading up to the temple had become an attraction among visitors, many of whom took the opportunity to snap photos and selfies.

Devotee R. Ravichandran said he had been waiting at the temple to greet the silver and gold chariots that were making their way from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Tun H. S. Lee to the temple later today.

“We shave our heads and carry milk urns or ‘kavadis’ as it is our way of paying penance and fulfilling our vows,“ said the 53-year-old.

A traveller from Sydney, Australia, who wanted to be known as Annabelle, said she had heard so much about Thaipusam and finally had the chance to witness the events which are still so steeped in tradition and experience the festive air, today and tomorrow.

“I had the chance to see some early kavadi bearers who had been pierced with hooks and skewers on their bodies, yet they did not bleed. I suppose all this happens because of their faith and beliefs,“ she added.

For local visitors, Nurul Azeyanna Zulkifli, a student at t the International Islamic College, she had taken advantage of the extended weekend to not only observe the festival and its rituals, but to enjoy the food, snacks and various Indian outfits that were being sold at the numerous stalls in the temple premises.

With such large crowds, traders in the area were enjoying brisk business.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said a total of 132 officers and personnel were assigned to ensure that traffic was smooth and without congestion.

In PENANG, devotees and visitors of different races had been at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple as early as 5.30am to follow the golden chariot procession which was heading towards the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple (Waterfall Hilltop Temple) at Jalan Waterfall.

Accompanying the procession were musicians playing traditional Indian instruments such as the ‘Mridangam’ and ‘Natheswaran’, while another silver chariot parade was to arrive at the Temple Kovil Veedu, Lebuh Penang.

During the procession, tourists were in awe to see the thousands of devotees who broke coconuts along the procession route.

The breaking of coconuts are symbolic to Hindus as it signifies the breaking of one’s ego and humbling oneself to God.

Meanwhile in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy is expected to be present at 8pm tomorrow at the the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam Temple as Thaipusam coincides with the temple’s 100th year anniversary tomorrow.

Temple chairman P. Rajendran said that about 100,000 people are expected to attend the double celebration and urged devotees not to bring prohibited substances like fireworks into the temple grounds.

In Perak, the Sri Subramaniar Temple located at Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh, was the focus of the Thaipusam celebration with the chariot procession arriving from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Sg Pari in Buntong last night.

It was the same in Negri Sembilan which drew large crowds at its temples on the eve of Thaipusam.

In Johor, approximately 25,000 Hindus are expected at the Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Temple, Jalan kuil tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Sri Muniswara Temple in Tampoi was already teeming with devotees from early evening.

Its chairman, Dr Vatemalee Challaiah said that the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was expected to arrive at noon tomorrow to join the devotees in the temple festivities. — Bernama