Dewan Rakyat approves setting up of 10 special Parliamentary Select Committees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved a motion to set up 10 new Special Parliamentary Select Committees for the current term.

The motion was tabled by Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

It involves the Special Select Committees on Finance and Economics; Health; Domestic Trade, Entrepreneurship, Cost of Living and Agriculture; Infrastructure, Transport and Communications; and Nation Building, Education,and Human Resource Development.

Others are Special Select Committees on Women, Children and Community; Environment, Science and Plantation; Security, International Relations and International Trade; and Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform.

Azalina said the special committees will function as a check and balance mechanism for the ministries.

Meanwhile, she added the Dewan Rakyat Select Committee has agreed for the All Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (KRPPM) to continue. - Bernama