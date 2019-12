KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today received a notice from the Election Commission (EC) indicating a vacancy for Kimanis parliamentary seat beginning tomorrow.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, in a statement said, the vacancy followed a ruling by the Federal Court to uphold the Election Court’s decision to declare the Kimanis election result as null and void.

A by-election will be conducted in Kimanis within the next 60 days. - Bernama