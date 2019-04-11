Dewan Rakyat passes two bills

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat today passed the Departure Levy Bill 2019 and the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The Departure Levy Bill 2019 was passed one day after it was tabled for second reading to give way to tabling of the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

The Departure Levy Bill among others will provide allocations to impose departure levy on any person leaving the country and other related matters.

Under the bill, individuals who obstruct Customs officers from carrying out their duties including molesting or threatening are liable to a maximum of three-year jail, a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or both if found guilty.

The Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2018 is aimed at protecting the interest of Islamic religious students including tahfiz schools as well as the parties concerned.

Earlier when tabling the bill for the second reading, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh said Islamic religious schools are mushrooming everywhere and it was important to amend the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 (Act 505) to regulate them.

According to her, the amendment among others was to expand the powers of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) in regulating the administration of religious schools in the Federal Territories apart from having the power to register them.

“The amendment to Act 505 is also to give power to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the advice of the MAIWP to regulate Islamic religious schools and safeguard the interest of students,“ she said.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama