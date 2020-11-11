Dewan Rakyat sets up nine special select committees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved a motion to establish nine Special Select Committees for the 14th Parliament.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the existing 10 special select committees would be discontinued.

He said this when tabling the report by the House Committee of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the special select committees serve to ensure a check-and-balance on the ministries.

The new committees are: Special Select Committee on Fundamental Liberty and Constitutional Rights; Special Select Committee on Finance and Economy; Special Select Committee on Security; Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department; Special Select Committee on Agriculture and Domestic Trade; - Special Select Committee on Education; Health; Special Select Committee on Women and Children Affairs and Social Development; Special Select Committee on Infrastructure Development; and Special Select Committee on Science and Innovation Special Select Committee.

Takiyuddin said some functions of some the previous committees have been integrated into the new ones.

The House Committee of Dewan Rakyat comprises Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (chairman), Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperation Minister Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah), Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau), Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu), Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (PH-Lanang) and Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (PH-Lumut).

Takiyuddin said the House Committee met on Aug 6, 14 and 24; Sept 10 and Oct 1.

He said it had agreed the terms of reference for the committees would cover the aim of establishment, membership which consists of seven members including chairman, and the appointment term of two years or two terms.

Takiyuddin said the special select committees have the power to summon individuals to have their statements taken, opinions gathered and views on matters related to the field stated in the respective committee’s terms of reference.

He said reports by the committees were subjected to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders and would be tabled in the Lower House which then could be debated in accordance with the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 86(5).