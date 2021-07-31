Dewan Rakyat special sitting on Monday postponed over Covid-19 risks

KUALA LUMPUR: The special sitting of Dewan Rakyat on Monday has been postponed to another date to be determined later.

According to a notice issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary, Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin to all Dewan Rakyat members dated today, the Speaker’s Office was told by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to postpone the sitting in line with Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 11(3).

“The postponement was in line with the proposal of Health director-general (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) as well as the current risk assessment carried out by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“...following the latest Covid development on the spread of Covid-19 infection, in which MOH is of the view that the Malaysian Parliament is a risk locality with Covid-19 transmissions,” according to the notice.

The Dewan Rakyat secretary also announced that he had been instructed by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon to forward the notice to members of Dewan Rakyat that there would be no sitting on Monday.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said 11 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in Parliament when the sitting was in progress with 10 positive cases detected via antigen rapid test kit (RTK-Ag) using saliva while another was tested via reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) screening.

The Special Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament was scheduled to take place for five days from July 26 to 29 and August 2 for Dewan Rakyat, while for Dewan Negara it is set for three days from August 3. — Bernama