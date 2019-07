KUALA LUMPUR: All three temples of The Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam Kuala Lumpur (SMMTD) will be closed during the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahanam) that will occur on July 17, from 4.02am till 7am.

The Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam in Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, The Courthill (Kortumalai) Sri Ganesar Temple in Jalan Pudu Lama and the Sri Subramaniyar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves will see no religious activities during the eclipse.

SMMTD chairman Tan Sri R. Nadraja said in a statement here today that there will be no abishegams or poojas during the lunar eclipse but the prayers will resume after 7am. — Bernama