DID issues flood preparedness notice for Perak, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) has issued a preparedness notice today for possible flash floods within 24 hours in eight districts in Perak and Selangor.

The notice that was issued at 5 pm today was based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) rainfall forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID flood forecasting model that there is a possibility of flash floods in several locations in the two states if heavy rain or significant thunderstorms occur.

In Perak, the areas at risk of being affected are the Bagan Datuk district (Pekan Simpang Empat and surrounding area), Hilir Perak (Changkat Jong and surrounding areas), and the Perak Tengah district (Pasir Salak, Pasir Panjang Hulu, and surrounding areas).

In Selangor, it involves the Klang district (Kapar and surrounding areas), Hulu Langat (Hulu Langat and surrounding areas), Kuala Langat (Jenjarom, Kelanang and surrounding area), Kuala Selangor (Bestari Jaya and surrounding areas) and the Petaling District (Petaling, Serdang and surrounding areas).

MetMalaysia in a separate statement also issued a significant weather forecast starting today until Dec 11 for the east coast and north of the peninsula.

Based on the analysis of weather forecast models, strong easterly winds are expected to be concentrated in the affected areas and the situation has the potential to produce continuous rain.

Accordingly, MetMalaysia has updated the continuous rain warning involving the states of Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until Dec 10.

The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and https://publicinforbanjir.water.gov.my or all official social media of the relevant departments to obtain the latest and verified information. - Bernama