PETALING JAYA: There is a world of difference between May 13, 1969 and May 9, 2018, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She was talking about the dates when the country descended into chaos and when it witnessed a peaceful transition of power.

“We changed the government peacefully, without any bloodshed during the May 9th General Election,” she said in her speech at the Luther Centre here today.

“Peace prevailed because we stood together in the decisive change of government.”

She called on Malaysians to embrace the peace enjoyed after the 14th General Election, adding that the government is committed to ensure mutual respect and harmonious relationship within the community.

“All the different religious communities have shown great capacity to come together and manifest love for our nation by caring and sharing with one another,” Azizah said.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything in our power to realise the Malaysia Baharu we envisioned. This peace and stability we enjoy is a collective responsibility.”