PETALING JAYA: DAP today pointed out that there is a difference between the money distributed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to the volunteers of Cameron Highlands by-election and the “cigarette money” given by Barisan Nasional (BN) to the Tok Batins of the area in the GE14.

Political secretary to Lim Kit Siang, Syahredzan Johan said attempts to taint the distribution of the money as a dishonest act is akin to diminishing the offence committed during the GE14.

“As stated by Thomas Fann, chairman of Bersih 2.0 in his comments to the media about the incident, reimbursing volunteers is valid legally in the law if the fee is included in the RM200,000 allowed for campaign spending and declared after the election ends,“ he said in a statement.

On Jan 13, a photo went viral where an individual wearing PH shirt were seen distributing money to Cameron Highlands residents during by -election nomination day, which was criticised by social media users including Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders.

PH however said the money distribute was for the petrol cost of the volunteers.

PH Jelai Election Operation Center deputy chief Arvind Bharet said the payment would be declared as combined expenses of the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Syahredzan also commented on the Cameron Highlands Election Petition judgement regarding former MP Datuk Sivarajh’s alleged bribery during the previous GE14.

“The issues to be determined by Her Ladyship the election judge was whether any person had given monies to any voter, and if so, whether the monies given were to induce the voter to vote.

“This is the essence of the bribe in Section 10 (a) of the Election Offenses Act,“ he said.

He said the judge also found in the incident that money given to voters was given to encourage them to vote in the form of “cigarette money”.

He added that Sivarraajh also did not appeal to the Federal Court against the petition of the election petition.

“Sivarraajh has never pointed out that the individuals given this money are volunteers in the BN campaign during the GE14.

“Based on the findings of the facts, the individual who was paid are the ‘Tok Batin’ and voters, and the money given was to encourage them to vote,“ he said.

On Nov 30, the Election Court revoked Sivarraajh’s victory in GE14 after it found that money was used during campaigning to buy votes.

Sivaraajh, who is also MIC vice-president, said he would not challenge the election court’s decision, and that the Barisan Nasional (BN) opted to fight for the cause of the people in a by-election rather than going to the Federal Court.

In GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands seat with 10,307 votes while DAP’s Manogaran polled 9,710 votes, PAS’ Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud (3,587), PSM’s B Suresh Kumar (680)and Berjasa candidate Mohd Tahir Kassim (81).

The Election Court ruled on Nov 30 that there had been vote-buying during the general election campaign.

Orang Asli leaders had also testified that BN gave a total of RM2,100 to six of their leaders a few days before polling day, including RM200 as pocket money.