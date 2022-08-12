Difficult to reduce food prices in Malaysia: Report

PETALING JAYA: It is hard for the prices of food in the country to go down, although the basic ingredients’ costs have been cheaper for the past few months, Sinar Daily reports.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman reportedly said this often happened in the country due to cartels among suppliers.

He said such a situation makes it difficult for raw ingredients and food costs to go down because they have the power to determine the prices.

He said there were also traders who were greedy and refused to lower the prices because they wanted to make profit although they bought the raw ingredients at a cheaper price.