KUALA LUMPUR: The policy to empower digital economy is being formulated and is expected to be announced in the third quarter of this year, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

At present, he said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia was still in discussions with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to collect their input on the proposed implementation of the policy.

“We are in discussions with the MDEC and we have set up a think tank comprising those in the industry as we want their input and opinion before the policy is formulated,” he said after attending PJ Startup Festival 2019 at the MBPJ Civic Hall here today.

Earlier in his opening speech, Gobind said Malaysians were already one of the most digitally connected societies in the world, and roughly 80% of the people have access to the Internet, mainly through mobile networks.

“However, we are fully aware of the fact that there is a digital divide where we are lagging behind the international standard in terms of digital adoption by businesses.

“Many are apprehensive mainly due to a lack of awareness and knowledge. Some may not have the financial resources to adopt the practices necessary to facilitate their entry into the digital realm,” he said.

The minister stressed that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) launched last year with the aim of providing reliable, fast and affordable broadband services to the people, targeted to cover at least 98% of key populated areas with speeds of at least 30 Mbps by 2023. — Bernama