Discreet social activities, unpermitted travel contribute to T’ganu covid case spike

KUALA TERENGGANU: Social events held discretely are among the factors for the sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Terengganu yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said the increase was also contributed by recent Aidiladha activities that failed to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This includes unpermitted inter-state and inter-district travel during the celebration,” he said in a video uploaded on his Facebook account.

Terengganu recorded a sharp increase in new daily positive Covid-19 cases yesterday with 883 infections, including 860 cases of local transmission. It was the highest number since the pandemic hit.

Ahmad Samsuri said the spike in numbers was also due to targeted screenings and tests done on close contacts in several localities in all districts.

“There has also been an influx of foreign contract workers from outside Terengganu who are not screened and who have triggered clusters among them,“ he said.

As such, he added, the authorities will ramp up screenings in identified high-risk localities.

“Due to the increase in screenings, we expect an increase in cases in the next two weeks,” he said.

Terengganu will also request for more vaccine supplies so that vaccinations can be accelerated in critical areas, especially in Kemaman and Dungun, he said, while also urging the public to strictly adhere to all SOPs.

