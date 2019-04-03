Disgusting tactic used by opposition, says Patriot

PETALING JAYA: A viralled social media message over the last 48 hours has accused the National Patriot Association (Patriot) of working in cahoots with DAP to destroy the Armed Forces Fund Board.

This is a blatant lie with a story concocted to incite hatred among the Malay masses in general, and Umno-PAS members and supporters in particular, Patriot said today.

“The anonymous author was mainly targeting DAP and Lim Guan Eng, accusing the party of sabotaging the ‘fund base’ of the Malays,” Patriot president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said in a statement.

“It also stated that with DAP in power; all efforts are taken to destroy the Malay entity. The DAP is accused of using Malay groups as accomplice so that the party is not seen as racist. In the case of the Armed Forces Fund Board, Patriot is the named accomplice of DAP.”

Such viralled messages are part of political psychological warfare, Mohamed Arshad said.

The concocted stories, work of spin masters, are disseminated widely so that politicians can use as attack weapons during the coming by-election, he added.

“The modus operandi was the same during the last two by-elections, ie, concocting and twisting the story of the deceased fireman Muhamad Adib Mohd Kassim to put blame on an Indian group,” he said.

“Opposition parties have no strong issues against the Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition. As such, issues have to be created and used as attack weapons. These are aimed at putting PH in the defensive, and to incite hatred with intent to secure vote bank of a certain ethnic group.”

Mohamed Arshad said the result of such campaigning tactic is a divisive society, with hate and distrust among the populace. He called such devious tactic disgusting.

“Patriot urges the police to take immediate action. Arrest the spin master of such concocted article, the culprits who inciting hatred, and the politicians who propagate the lies of concocted articles. This nonsense of spinning to incite hatred must stop,” he added.