KUALA LUMPUR: Taking the cue from its victory in Tanjung Piai, the opposition now wants Parliament dissolved to pave the way for fresh elections, just 18 months after Pakatan Harapan (PH) wrested federal power from Barisan Nasional (BN).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was the stand of all opposition lawmakers.

“To us, what happened in Tanjung Piai was a message that should be clearly understood,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is on trial for 47 corruption charges, also voiced support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s push to dissolve Parliament, saying all their MPs shared the same sentiment even as he acknowledged that the prerogative was with the prime minister.

However, Zahid said, the opposition would not push for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Ismail Sabri had earlier called for the dissolution of Parliament and for a snap election to be held, saying that the people had lost confidence in the government.

He said Malaysians across the country shared the sentiments of the Tanjung Piai voters. He pointed out that voters had also rejected PH in three previous by-elections in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih and Rantau.