KUALA LUMPUR: Divorced couples need to be more tolerant in exercising custody and visitation rights of their children especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Malaysian Syariah Judicial Department (JKSM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“I would like to advise divorced couples to always keep the welfare of the children in mind. These small children are vulnerable, just imagine that they have to move from place to place (due to visitation rights), this would surely endanger them and expose them to the COVID-19 virus.

“This is where the divorced couples need to practice tolerance. If before this the visitation right is once a week, try to minimise it for the children’s safety,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio here today.

Asked about the alleged rise in domestic violence and abuse cases by an NGO, Mohd Na’im said in the event of abuse, those who were being abused should not remain silent.

“Those abused should act immediately to seek protection from the authorities such as by contacting the Talian Kasih at 15999,“ he said.

In another development, he said the Syariah Court had applied to the National Security Council (MKN) to allow the hearing of cases such as abuse and divorce to continue during the MCO. - Bernama