Doan, accused in Kim Jong-nam case, to be freed May 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Doan Thi Huong, 30, an accused in the murder of the elder brother of the North Korean leader, Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, will be freed on May 3, at the end of her term of imprisonment.

Salim Bashir, a lawyer representing the accused said he was informed several days ago by the Vietnamese embassy that the accused, a citizen of Vietnam, would be freed on that date.

“She will be freed from Kajang Prison in early May. She will be sent back to Vietnam on the same day.

‘’Doan’s family too has been informed of the matter,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama.

On March 11, the High Court in Shah Alam gave a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Indonesian Siti Aisyah, another suspect in the case. — Bernama