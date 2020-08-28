Doctor charged in court again with cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A doctor was again charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with cheating a man of RM43,000 in a non-existent investment scheme.

Dr Mohd Rafi’uddin Hamidon, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali.

He was accused of cheating property manager, Rahmat Ramali, 32, into giving him RM43,000 for a non-existent foreign exchange investment scheme at Wisma Chubb in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, here at 3.13pm on April 16, last year.

Dr Rafi’uddin was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

Lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli, representing the accused, sought a reduced amount because his client has to support his family including his parents.

“My client works as a medical doctor at a clinic. Yesterday, he was charged (for the same offence) in the Seremban Magistrate’s Court and was offered bail.

The court fixed bail at RM5,000 with one surety and set Oct 14 for case mention.

Yesterday, Dr Rafi’uddin also claimed trial for the same offence involving a different victim at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court and he was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety. — Bernama