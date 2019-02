KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the case of former former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is facing 35 counts of corruption involving US$63.3 million (RM263 million) in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah, told the Sessions Court here today that they had yet to get complete documents on the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran informed judge Rozina Ayob during the case management on the possibility of the prosecution submitting additional documents.

“We cannot say that all the documents are completed because of the possibility of more documents to be submitted,” he said when asked by Rozina whether the prosecution’s documents on the case was completed.

Earlier, Rozina, in chiding the prosecution and defence in the case, said they should be more professional and serious in handling the case.

“This case was registered in November last year, and now it is already end of February. I don’t care whether this case is heard at the High Court or sessions court, but both parties should communicate with each other and be more professional so that there is no more postponement because of petty matters,” she said.

She then fixed March 5 for case management.

The prosecution also informed the court that they had submitted several documents on the case to the defence under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing Musa, confirmed having received the documents.

Musa is also represented by lawyers Ridha Abdah Subri and Francis Ng Aik Guan in the case.

On Nov 5 last year, Musa pleaded not guilty to 35 counts of soliciting bribes totalling US$63,293,924 (RM263,460,962.313) from eight timber concession company owners.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at eight banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong and Singapore between Dec 20, 2004, and Nov 6, 2008.

The charge, under Section 11(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997, carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. — Bernama