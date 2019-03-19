DOE asked to probe dumping of chemical waste in Masai

JOHOR BARU: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix) has instructed the Department of Environment (DoE) to investigate several alleged cases of dumping of chemical waste in the Masai area.

“Until a complete report is obtained from DOE, the area should be entirely closed for the clean-up and investigation to be carried out.

“If it’s true that irresponsible people have dumped effluents illegally, strict action will be taken against them,” he said in a statement here today.

Osman vowed that he will never allow a repeat of the chemical waste disaster because the people’s lives and safety cannot be gambled with.

“I urge the people to keep away from the area and abide by the safety regulations,” he said.

Earlier, several blue barrels believed to for use as containers of chemical effluents were found near Sungai Sembilang behind Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort.

The school is one of the several where the students had felt the impact of toxic fumes that had emanated from the chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim 12 days ago. — Bernama