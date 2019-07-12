DOE suspends Segamat factory’s operating permit for pollutions

JOHOR BARU: The operating permit of a factory carrying out metal and e-waste recycling activities in the Industrial Area 2, near Segamat was suspended immediately yesterday after it was found to have caused air pollutions.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Cheng Choon said that the action was taken against the premises after an integrated operation on Wednesday.

He said that these following complaints of air pollutions recently which was believed to have affected the well-being of residents in Kampung Baru Kwongsai, Tenang and Labis.

An investigation by the Segamat Municipal Council (MPS) found the premises had a trading permit which was approved by the MPS and there were no floutings of the stipulated conditions.

In addition, the premises had also been licensed by the Department of Environment (DOE) of Johor for full recovery of e-waste.

‘’However, investigation found that the factory had flouted the Environment Quality Act 1974 through an increase in the system to process metal without the permission of DOE and without proper control.

‘’As such, DOE has taken the action to stop the operations of the factory equipment and suspended its operating permit,’’ he said yesterday. — Bernama