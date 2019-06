PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) has taken samples of lobsters and water at Sungai Linggi in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan for the purpose of analysing the “drunk lobster” phenomenon which concerns the surrounding residents.

The DOF in a statement today said the analysis was to determine whether the lobsters in the river were safe for consumption or otherwise.

“The DOF will continue to monitor and seek cooperation from all parties and the public in the event of high fish and prawn fatality from a particular water stream or from irresponsible use of poisons or harpoon fishing, it should be reported to the department for its immediate action.

According to the department, the initial feedback found that residents were worried that the phenomenon occurred following the act of a few individuals believed to have harpooned lobsters and river pollution from too much rubbish in the river.

“DOF also thinks the phenomenon of ‘drunk lobster’ can be caused by heavy rainfall in which the river water becomes turbid and the presence of suspended solids disrupt the prawns’ vision so they move closer to the riverbeds and try to jump out,“ he said.

A newspaper reported that residents near the Sungai Linggi believed that the phenomenon of “drunk lobster” occurred due to the poison from harpoon-fishing and toxic waste from a factory in the upstream of the river.

The DOF said that the activity of spear fishing or poisoning fish or shrimp in the river was an offence under Rule 16 (1) Negri Sembilan Fisheries (River) Rules 1976 which could be fined a maximum of RM20,000 or maximum imprisonment of two years or both if found guilty.

The department said Sungai Linggi was categorised as a third class river due to pollution as stated by the Department of Environment.

He said the river that separated Negri Sembilan and Malacca were well-known for its giant prawn population which became the source of income for fishermen and also popular among recreational anglers.

The DOF said it had also released giant prawn seedlings at Sungai Linggi every year for the purpose of conserving and enriching fisheries resources that would benefit the local economy.

This year, he said about 500,000 one-inch giant prawns (to increase survival rate during the release) would be released into the river including its branch in Sungai Rembau. — Bernama