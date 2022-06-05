Domestic violence cases down to 576 from January to April, 2022

KOTA KINABALU: The number of domestic violence cases across the country dropped to 576 between January and April, this year from 627 during the same period, last year.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix) said during the same period in Sabah, however, domestic violence cases showed an increase to 145 during the same period this year from 126 last year.

She said although the statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) showed an increase in Sabah, she believed that strong cooperation among all the parties concerned could reduce the cases, besides through the various initiatives taken by the ministry such as the Skuad Waja (Waja Squad).

“To date, the Skuad Waja has 304,982 members with 21,387 of them in Sabah including 9,159 males,” she told reporters after officiating at a Sabah Skuad Waja programme, here, today.

Siti Zailah said to ensure effectiveness of the Skuad Waja empowering programme, RM175,000 had ben allocated for 25 districts in Sabah to carry out psychosocial activities.

She said that implementation of the Skuad Waja programme proved the existing good synergy between the government and community in tackling the issue of domestic violence against women.

“With active involvement and the organising of various programmes, I believe the Skuad Waja Sabah will do well in detecting and assisting more women and other vulnerable groups in the community,” she added. - Bernama