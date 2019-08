MAKKAH: The shrine of Kaaba here holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims all over the world, as they pray five times daily in the direction of the Kaaba.

Hence, the Kiswah, a black cloth that covers the Kaaba has some significance as well for pilgrims and many look forward to buying a piece of the cloth, which is usually replaced on the 9th day of Zulhijja (the final month in the Islamic calendar, which is also the Haj season).

Over the years, however, this has raised a market for the used Kiswah, which is said to bring luck and prosperity for the buyers.

A quarter length of the used Kiswah cloth is said to fetch some thousands of ringgit and talk is that the price could dramatically increase up to millions if it is verified as genuine by the officials.

There are also claims that the Kiswah is also sold at a complex near the holy mosque.

However, according to the King Abdulaziz Kaaba Kiswah Manufacturing Complex assistant general manager, Hisyam Bin Sulaiman Ala’uddin, there is no such thing and the Kiswah is not sold in the complex.

He said following the removal of the Kiswah, it would be stored by the Saudi Arabia government with proper documentation after which it is likely to be sold.

Nevertheless, he said there had been occasions when a part of the Kiswah cloth had been exhibited before being given to a specific family, like the Al-Shaiba family a long time ago.

However, Hisyam cautioned that not all, if any, such merchandise said to be in the market were genuine and people should be careful.

He said this to Bernama when asked if the Kiswah cloth is sold.

Meanwhile, the cost of making the entire length of the Kiswah cover for the Kabaa could reach 20 to 25 million Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR), depending on the market value for silk threads, silver and gold, Hisyam said.

It would take about eight to 11 months for the complex to completely finish work on the Kiswah cover, he added.

Bernama met Hisyam with 20 other Malaysian guests under the 2019 Saudi King’s guests Haj programme when visiting the complex on Thursday.

At the complex, the guests were briefed on the process of making the Kiswah, the material used as well its history.

The guests also took took the opportunity to visit an exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques Architecture which featured various manuscripts, artefacts, architectural models and rare photos of the Two Holy Mosques (Masjidil Haram and Masjid Nabawai). — Bernama