SHAH ALAM: Politicians with ties to the underworld must avoid being used as pawns by secret societies, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“We know it is common for politicians to associate themselves with such illegal organisations. It is important they do not allow gang leaders to dictate terms,“ he said at a press conference today.

“What is important is that they do not cross the line and put themselves on the wrong side of the law,“ Noor Rashid said after presenting Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara medals to 318 policemen for services during the Emergency and communist insurgency.

On another matter, Noor Rashid said public response to a national hotline set up by police last month has been encouraging.

The hotline is to enable the public to channel information on secret societies and gangs that extort “protection money” from businesses such as developers and traders.

He said it was crucial for witnesses or victims of such extortion cases to come forward and provide evidence so that police can take action.

“This is not new. We need information and evidence for us to act. In the past, people were reluctant to come forward but now the response has been positive. The victims are cooperating with us.”

Noor Rashid added that there is growing confidence in the police from the public, and that has encouraged them to come forward and lodge complaints about unlawful activities.

“We must continue to gain their confidence and show them that we are sensitive to their needs,“ he said, adding that police would ensure the safety of those who provide information on crime.