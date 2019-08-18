Don’t live under a rock, learn other languages, Malays told

SHAH ALAM: The Malays in the country must not limit themselves to only mastering their own mother tongue, but should also learn other languages like English and Mandarin.

This was the view of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who pointed out the importance of English as an international communication language and Mandarin as a language used by many in the economic sector.

“The Malays must push for changes and not just live under a rock,” he told reporters after attending the National Professional Motivator convention, here, today.

“What it means is that apart from mastering our own Malay language, we must be more open to mastering other languages as well, and to have a good relationship with the other races in Malaysia.”

Earlier in his speech, Anwar hit out at his critics who accused him of not championing the Malay language and supposedly being “too liberal” for accepting the importance of other languages.

“They don’t listen to my speeches in full. I am a strong advocate of the Malay language, unlike some who only act like they care once the election is near.

“The difference is I’m not apologetic when I say Chinese and English are also important for us to master. If we say we are only a Malay state, then we are not being honest,” he said.

When speaking to the press, Anwar reiterated the importance of the Malay language, and that it was more important for Malaysians to master the language instead of being asked to learn Khat (Malay-Arabic calligraphy).

“Issues like the implementation of Khat and jawi in schools are just trivial compared to mastering the Bahasa. There’s no two ways about it,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, Anwar said he would comment on the matter after getting the views and input from the PKR political bureau in a meeting this Wednesday.

“The leadership wants to provide their input on the matter as they have been following the matter very closely. I was performing my Hajj, so I’m not too well-versed.

“As such, I will provide the space for them to share their opinions,” he said, acknowledging the whole issue of Zakir has been a contentious one and required a reasoned discourse among PKR leaders before the party states its stand.