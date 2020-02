KUALA SELANGOR: Recipients of the ‘Laman Haris’ houses comprising settlers from the stage 11 and 111 of the Green Revolution Scheme (Rancangan Revolusi Hijau) are urged not to sell the units for quick profits, said Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the prices of the houses, which were given for free to 987 settlers, would go up after more infrastructure in the area were completed by the developer, Eco World Development Group Berhad.

‘’The developer will build numerous facilities for the residents here including a primary school, hall and houses of worship such as surau and I want to advice the settlers receiving the houses for free, don’t sell them.

‘’The houses are estimated to be worth over RM500,000 each. But it is difficult to get a house elsewhere complete with facilities at this price,’’ he told reporters at the handing over the keys to the ‘Laman Haris’ houses to the settlers here today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Eco World Development Group Berhad, chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin.

The settlers received the houses and were also given RM180,000 each as compensations for their land which was developed for a housing project.

Mohamed Azmin said the ceremony was symbolic of the success of the state government in solving the issue of the housing project which had been abandoned for about 20 years.

‘’This shows that, when the government, developers and the society co-operate by placing the interest of the people uppermost, issues can be solved promptly,’’ he said.

In 2018 the issue involving the settlers attracted attention resulting in several individuals being remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an investigation on the sale of about 880 hectares land worth RM1.18 billion to private sector developers.

The land was bought by two companies, LBCN Development Sdn Bhd and Mujur Zaman Sdn Bhd in 1998 but was taken back by the state government in 2008 under the National Land Code for flouting conditions and terms of agreement. - Bernama