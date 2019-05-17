Don’t threaten, do your work based on facts and figures, Guan Eng tells IRB

CYBERJAYA: Front line staff of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) must carry out their duties without any threats as was done before, and based on facts and figures, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“When an armed and masked personnel accompanies IRB in a raid, this raises negative perception among the people. It in some extent contributed to the defeat of the previous government in the last general election.

“This abusive action has been discontinued by the new government,” he said in his speech at the breaking of the fast with IRB staff yesterday. Also present was IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah.

Commenting further, Lim also encouraged members of the public to file complaints and view the allegations seriously before taking stern action if it was justified.

“This is because as a taxpayer, they are not anymore (our) enemies but friends that will cooperate together for the country’s development,” he said, adding IRB staff should carry out their duties professionally, with honesty and according to the law.

On another development, Lim said the Special Voluntary Declaration Programme (PKPS), under which taxpayers are subject to a 10% penalty on the amount of tax payable, has been extended until Sept 30 this year following requests from the public.

This PKPS, which began on Nov 3 last year until June 30 this year, is a gift from the government to the people to reduce tax burden by updating their income tax status, he added.

Lim said the government also offered to taxpayers who had an overseas bank account and had income generated from sources within Malaysia but have not declared it to IRB.

“For those taxpayers who have made any voluntary declaration in good faith and would not subject them to further scrutiny or audit which included previous years’ declaration,” he said.

In addition, Lim said the taxpayers would also enjoy a penalty reduction from 300% to 10% or 15% depending on the phase of their participation. — Bernama