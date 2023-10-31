Don’t use Palestinian-Israeli issue to create disharmony among Malaysians - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the public not to politicise the Palestinian-Israeli conflict or allow it to be used as a tool to create disharmony among the multi-racial society in Malaysia.

In fact, he said the people of various ethnicities in the country should view the conflict as a humanitarian issue affecting the Palestinians who are struggling to break free from Israeli occupation.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to look at it from historical and humanitarian perspectives and not to let it be an issue that changes our stance on the meaning of independence.

“...there are voices claiming that we are too harsh and contradict our non-aligned stance. Yes, Malaysia is supporting the non-aligned principle, but not when it involves atrocities, not when thousands of children were killed and bombed, not in the matter of justice and humanity,” he said in reply to Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Suhaizan wanted to know the outcome of the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, especially in connection with the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza.-Bernama



