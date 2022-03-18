‘Don’t always blame weather for floods, landslides’

PETALING JAYA: While a city council engineering department director says a combination of factors may have caused the recent floods and landslide, a social activist has urged authorities not to always blame the weather for such incidents.

Shah Alam City Council Engineering Department director Hanif Basree Abdul Rahman said the root causes of landslides and flood disasters in Malaysia include inadequate or poor drainage systems, poor slope maintenance and heavy monsoonal rains.

Hanif Basree, who revealed that some new policies are being considered for implementation, said speedy rectification and flood mitigation projects should be carried out even if they require a large budget.

“There are a few factors that cause landslides in Malaysia such as rainfall, poor slope maintenance, improper drainage system, loading change on soil, water level change and slope geometry.

“As for flooding, among the causes are heavy monsoon rains which strain the capacity of the drainage system, poor maintenance of drainage systems, deforestation, shrinkage of river capacity, urbanisation and rapid uncontrolled development.

“Poor drainage systems are often associated with flash floods but major flooding incidents in the country are due to heavy rainfalls that exceed the design standards of drainage systems.

“Some new initiatives are being considered for implementation,” he told theSun.

“The key factor is that most flood-prone areas are already fully developed and therefore immediate rectification and flood improvement projects need to be implemented. This requires a large budget if you want a total flood mitigation solution.”

He said this issue should be addressed holistically as it necessitates coordination between a number of authorities, including the Irrigation and Drainage Department, local governments and land offices.

Hanif Basree was commenting on the recent catastrophic landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, which resulted in four deaths.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said local authorities should take the initiative to ensure public safety by conducting safety audits on a regular basis, rather than blaming the weather.

He added that slope maintenance is essential to protect houses in residential areas and public roads, especially when an area has been classified as landslide zone.

“Of course, the weather is bad with rain and thunderstorms almost every day but heavy rainfall and bad weather should not be used as excuses when landslides occur as local authorities have the responsibility to prevent these disasters.

“If you are the authority, then you have to get experts to go and check areas, especially those identified as landslide prone.”

The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, under whose jurisdiction the landslide-hit area falls, did not respond to queries from theSun.