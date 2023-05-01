Don’t spurn Chinese tourists despite Covid resurgence in China, says Mita chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Inbound Tourist Association (Mita) president Uzaidi Udanis said Malaysians should not react negatively towards Chinese tourists arriving in the country as they help boost the local economy.

He said Malaysians should have more faith in the Health Ministry (MOH) as it is competent and able to manage the outbreak of any disease in the country.

Uzaidi was commenting on the resurgence of Covid-19 in China and the detection in Malaysia of two Omicron variants of the disease, namely BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are responsible for about 80% of the current infections in China.

Backing him is the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta), which said initial estimates indicate that 1.2 million Chinese nationals will travel to Malaysia this year.

Their arrivals are expected to generate about RM3.6 billion in tourist receipts.

“It’s not their fault that China continues to be ravaged by newer variants of Covid-19. These tourists are here to get away from the stress and lockdowns they have been under for the past three years. Let’s not frighten them away by being rude or saying negative things because of what is happening in their country.

“They have chosen to visit Malaysia because of our wide-ranging and delectable food, the various tourist sites and more. Tourism Malaysia previously reported that in the first quarter of 2019, 1.33 million Chinese tourists spent a total of RM3.7 billion, so they are very important as a huge source of tourist ringgit for the country.

“On average, they spent RM11,012 per person, a lot more compared with other foreign visitors. They are among the top spenders when they visit foreign countries,” he said.

Data from Tourism Malaysia indicated that 3.1 million Chinese tourists visited the country in 2019, making Malaysia China’s third largest source market for international arrivals.

Uzaidi said the public should not claim that Malaysia will have another lockdown just because Chinese tourists are visiting the country.

“Singapore Airlines flies to China daily. So by logic, shouldn’t we close the Singapore border too since it could import the virus to the island state? Of course, doing this would be irrational.

“Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is spending US$800 million (RM3.5 billion) to attract Chinese tourists there. Although that country is blessed with oil and gas, it does not mind spending vast amounts of money to attract Chinese tourists because it knows it will earn it back from them. But in Malaysia, we are questioning the decision to bring them in. Why should we be scared of this?”

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing urged the people not to create any perception that we do not welcome tourists from China, but instead help to preserve the good relationship between the two countries.

“Although there have been negative news and opinions posted on social media on China’s decision to reopen its borders, I wish to remind everyone to be careful with their words and actions,” he said.

Uzaidi concurred with Tiong’s comment and said the public should put its trust in the ministry’s capability to contain the virus.

“We should have faith in MOH’s ability to take care of public health. However, everyone must play their part. Our airports should always be on alert. Follow all SOP required and we can do this. Let’s boost our economy,” he added.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said with the resurgence of Covid-19 in China, her ministry is prepared to tighten health checks as part of its border policies to keep the pandemic in check.

On Jan 2, she said she was taking public concerns seriously regarding the increase in Covid-19 cases in China, as well as restrictions imposed by several countries on travellers from that country.

“It will be implemented if necessary on Malaysians, visitors and travellers arriving from China and other countries. The ministry will step up methods to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country as well as our preparedness to face any possible increase in cases.”