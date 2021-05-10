DOSM: Economic sector records 177,900 job vacancies in Q21, up 7.2 pct Y-O-Y

KUALA LUMPUR: The economic sector recorded 177,900 job vacancies in the first quarter of 2021, up 7.2 per cent compared to the same quarter of the preceding year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said the increase of job vacancies during the quarter was in line with the improvement in economic performance.

“Sales value of wholesale and retail trade registered the first positive year-on-year growth of 9.3 per cent while the Industrial Production Index (IPI) surged 9.3 per cent in March 2021 during the same period,” he said in a statement. -Bernama