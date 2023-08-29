DOSM: Petaling district has highest population, density in 2023

PUTRAJAYA: The Petaling district in Selangor has the highest population in 2023 with 2.3 million, according to the Current Population Estimates, Administrative Districts released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

This is followed by Johor Bahru in Johor (1.8 million) and Ulu Langat in Selangor (1.5 million), the DOSM said in a statement today.

The Petaling district also had the highest population density with 4,783 persons per square kilometre, followed by Timur Laut, Penang (4,710 persons) and Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang (1,845 persons).

The DOSM said eight districts were categorised as ageing districts because more than seven per cent of their population are aged 65 and above this year.

The eight districts are Johor Bahru, Johor; Kota Bharu and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Seberang Perai Utara and Barat Daya (Penang); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah); Miri (Sarawak); and Ulu Selangor (Selangor).

The findings also showed that Lubok Antu, Sarawak has the highest elderly population (65 years and over) with 14.4 per cent, followed by Sri Aman, Sarawak (12.8 per cent) and Song, Sarawak (11.9 per cent).

The United Nations has defined three categories of ageing, namely an ageing society, an aged society and a super-aged society which refers to the population aged 65 years and over reaching 7 per cent, 14 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

The National Senior Citizens Policy (DWEN) states that ageing is when the population of 60 years old and over comprised 15 per cent of the total population.

According to DOSM, Kalabakan, Sabah recorded the highest growth rate at 13.4 per cent, followed by Semporna, Sabah (11.7 per cent) and Kunak, Sabah (11.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, Bukit Mabong, Sarawak recorded the lowest population with 10,400 followed by Song, Sarawak (10,000) and Tanjung Manis, Sarawak (7,900).

Three districts in Sarawak recorded the highest citizens population in 2023 which is Julau (99.9 per cent), followed by Song and Pakan (both 99.7 per cent), while Sabah had the largest percentage of Non-citizens which is in Kinabatangan (70.6 per cent), followed by Kalabakan (66.5 per cent) and Kunak (53.2 per cent).

The DOSM said the findings also found that females outnumbered males in 13 districts - Muallim, Perak with a sex ratio of 92 males for every 100 females, followed by Samarahan, Sarawak (94); Bachok, Kelantan (94); Song, (95); Saratok, Sarawak (97); Kubang Pasu, Kedah (97); Julau, Sarawak (98); Tumpat and Pasir Puteh, Kelantan (both 98); Kuala Nerus, Terengganu (99); Kanowit, Sarawak (99); Machang, Kelantan (99); and Kota Setar, Kedah (99).

It said Setiu district in Terengganu has the highest composition of Bumiputera in 2023 with 99.7 per cent followed by Nabawan, Sabah (99.6 per cent) and Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu (99.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the highest composition of Chinese is recorded in Timur Laut, Penang with 63.9 per cent, followed by Kampar, Perak (48.3 per cent) and Sibu, Sarawak (48.2 per cent).

As for Indians, the highest composition is recorded in Bagan Datuk, Perak, followed by Klang, Selangor and Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan with a composition of 23.2 per cent, 18.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent respectively.

The DOSM said the highest composition of the population aged 0-14 years (young age) in 2023 is recorded in Kecil Lojing, Kelantan with 35.3 per cent, followed by Gua Musang, Kelantan (34.7 per cent) and Tumpat, Kelantan (33.0 per cent).

Meanwhile, Sebauh, Sarawak recorded the highest percentage of the population aged 15-64 years (working age) with 80.2 per cent, followed by Kinabatangan, Sabah (78.6 per cent) and Belaga, Sarawak (78.3 per cent). -Bernama