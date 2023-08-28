DPM Fadillah Yusof receives courtesy call from Quanzhou Mayor

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister cum Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof received a courtesy call from Mayor of Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government, Cai Zhansheng, at his ministry in Putrajaya today.

During the courtesy call, discussions centred around identifying trade opportunities, promoting sustainable practices, addressing regulatory frameworks, and exploring potential investment prospects within the palm oil trade, said the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

“The courtesy call was held to enhance the uptakes of Malaysian palm oil by Quanzhou city, a major port for foreign traders in China,“ it said in a statement.

MPOB said today's courtesy call reflects the ongoing efforts to foster international partnerships within the oil palm industry, and the discussions held during the visit are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation and mutually beneficial trade relationships.

In conjunction with Cai's visit, MPOB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government for the promotion of Malaysian palm oil in Quanzhou food production.

The MoU was signed by MPOB director-general (DG) Datuk Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir and Quanzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce DG Zhang Xiaohong, and witnessed by MPOB chairman Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha and Cai. -Bernama